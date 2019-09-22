Sunderland U23s see man sent off in Premier League 2 defeat against Swansea
Sunderland under-23s remain rooted to the foot of the Premier League 2 Division 2 table after a 1-0 defeat to Swansea in South Wales.
By James Copley
Sunday, 22nd September 2019, 14:55 pm
Sunday, 22nd September 2019, 14:55 pm
Elliot Dickman’s side have collected just one point from their opening six fixtures but fielded a strong side including Bali Mumba, Ruben Sammut and Lee Connelly against The Jacks.
Goalkeeper Anthony Patterson kept the scores level in the first 30 minutes with a stunning save to tip the ball onto the crossbar. Sunderland couldn’t hold out, however. Brandon Cooper put the hosts in front with half-time seconds away.
Dickman’s men couldn’t rally and failed to equalise and Swansea nearly added a second when John Thomas raced away from the defence and charged towards goal, only to be brilliantly denied twice by Patterson.
Sunderland finished the game with men as Cieran Dunne was dismissed for kicking out at Dan Williams in stoppage time.