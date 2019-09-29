Sunderland U23s fall to another defeat in six-goal thriller against West Ham U23s
Sunderland’s under-23’s fell to another defeat against West Ham in London this afternoon and remain bottom of the Premier League 2 Division 2 after five straight losses.
West Ham went 1-0 up in no time, Joe Powell sliding a quick ball across the six-yard area for Anthony Scully to tap home with just three minutes on the clock.
Just 15 minutes later, The Hammers doubled their advantage – Scully linked up beautifully with the onrushing Nathan Holland who made no mistake with his finish. Holland then netted a second in the 23rd minute, the winger clinically scoring from 12 yards.
Lee Connelly led Sunderland’s charge, the youngster picked up in a loose ball and passed the ball cooly past the ‘keeper.
Connelly’s comeback was on 11 minutes into the second half but Dan Kemp wrapped it up for the West Ham in the last minute of the match. Elliot Dickman’s men face Newcastle United next.