Sunderland under-23s put Washington to the sword in the Durham Challenge Cup – but how did the Black Cats’ young stars perform?

By Mark Donnelly
Thursday, 12 September, 2019, 07:47

Elliott Dickman named a youthful squad at New Ferens Park, with a number of the club’s academy prospects catching the eye during the 5-1 triumph. And our writer, Mark Donnelly, has dished out his player ratings from the clash – with some high marks for some of the club’s exciting youngsters. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who impressed during the triumph:

1. Ahmed Abdelkader - 6

Had little to do throughout, and could do nothing about Washington's goal, but marshalled his backline well and showcased his superb distribution. A promising performance to build on. 6

2. Kane Evans - 6

A quiet evening for the full-back, who was relatively untested throughout. 6

3. Williams Kokolo - 8

His goal, and the move that preceded it, were of the highest quality and his performance on the left flank was an impressive one. Full of energy, enthusiasm and - crucially - a strong end product. The standout performer. 8

4. Ruben Sammut - 6

Was dragged into a physical battle in midfield, but managed to regain his composure for the most part. Exposure to such a game could prove beneficial if he harbours first-team ambitions. 6

