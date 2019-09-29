Sunderland U18s fall to respectable defeat against Everton in League Cup
Sunderland U18s were narrowly defeated 1-0 away to Everton in the Premier League Youth Cup on Saturday, writes Neville Pilkington.
However, it was a remarkable turnaround for the Wearsiders as only two weeks ago, they were thrashed 10-0 by virtually the same team in the league fixture.
They deserve every credit for such a transformation, showing great determination to ensure there was no repeat of the previous collapse.
Fighting for every ball, they were the better side - a superb performance from a team that included 10 players aged 17 or under.
A delighted Sunderland Coach Paul Brayson - who masterminded the operation said post match "It was so much improved - we showed great discipline. kept a good shape and were very unlucky not to draw."
In an even first half, Sunderland's James Foster shot straight at the keeper with a fierce drive from 18 yards.
Five minutes before the break, Everton struck to take the lead when England U-17 International Tyler Onyango headed in from a set-piece.
The second period saw the young Black Cats much in the ascendancy.
Foster again had the best chance - smashing in a drive that was heading for the corner but was luckily kept out by the back of a defender.Five minutes before the end, the same player saw another effort blocked from only six yards out but the match ended with a frustrating single goal loss.Sunderland: Cameron (Richardson 83). Baggs, Pye, Armstrong, Ord, Wombwell (Kompper 82), Krakue, Jones, Dicchio, Foster, Bruce (Watts 75).