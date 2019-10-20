Sunderland U18s fail to win again against Derby County

Derby County under-18s eased to a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Sunderland U-18s in Saturday's game at a wet Academy, writes Neville Pilkington.

By Neville Pilkington
Sunday, 20th October 2019, 12:27 pm
Updated Sunday, 20th October 2019, 12:27 pm

The match started evenly but once the young Rams took the lead, Sunderland never recovered.

As coach Paul Brayson lamented afterwards: "There seemed to be an acceptance of another defeat after they took the lead. Heads went down and unlike in recent games, this was not only another loss but this time it was a very performance as well."

Derby's first goal came on 30 minutes when a cross from the left was headed home by Jack Stretton.They doubled the lead when Archie Brown's fierce strike went through the hands of keeper Jack Newman. The Ram raid was completed by a third goal scored from a penalty on 65 minutes. Stretton crashed home his second from the spot.

Paul Brayson's Sunderland under-18s lost again this weekend.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sunderland: Newman. Baggs, Jones, Armstrong, Ord, Pye (Bruce 75), Wombwell, Krakue, Kiernan, Foster (Watts 75), Dicchio (Kompper).