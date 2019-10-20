Sunderland U18s fail to win again against Derby County
Derby County under-18s eased to a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Sunderland U-18s in Saturday's game at a wet Academy, writes Neville Pilkington.
The match started evenly but once the young Rams took the lead, Sunderland never recovered.
As coach Paul Brayson lamented afterwards: "There seemed to be an acceptance of another defeat after they took the lead. Heads went down and unlike in recent games, this was not only another loss but this time it was a very performance as well."
Derby's first goal came on 30 minutes when a cross from the left was headed home by Jack Stretton.They doubled the lead when Archie Brown's fierce strike went through the hands of keeper Jack Newman. The Ram raid was completed by a third goal scored from a penalty on 65 minutes. Stretton crashed home his second from the spot.
Sunderland: Newman. Baggs, Jones, Armstrong, Ord, Pye (Bruce 75), Wombwell, Krakue, Kiernan, Foster (Watts 75), Dicchio (Kompper).