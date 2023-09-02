Sunderland vs Southampton LIVE: Team news with Mason Burstow and Timothee Pembele unavailable
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Southampton at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats had a busy transfer deadline day, with four new signings arriving on Wearside.
Ross Stewart, Danny Batth and Lynden Gooch also left the club, while Elliot Embleton was allowed to join Derby on loan.
LIVE: Sunderland vs Southampton
Key Events
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Ba, Bellingham, Clarke, Dack
Predicted Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Holgate, Manning, Alcaraz, Charles, S.Armstrong, Fraser, A.Armstrong, Edozie
Russell Martin on Sunderland
Here’s what Southampton boss Russell Martin had to say about Sunderland and Tony Mowbray:
“Any time you go to the Stadium of Light it is a tough test. I really admire what Tony has done there and in some difficult circumstances at times as well.
“He’s got a young team that are really brave with the ball. They really impressed me last season when we played against them.
“I got a feeling off Tony that he was really enjoying watching his team play.
“It was good – we had two good games against them last year. They’ve got some really good talent and it will be a tough game – as they all are in this division.
“It will be the biggest test for us to go there with that big crowd and try to be the team that we want to be.”
How Southampton are shaping up
Southampton have won three and drawn one of their opening four league games this season.
The Saints beat QPR 2-1 last time out and have already scored 10 goals since their return to the Championship.
Defender Jack Stephens was forced off with a calf injury against QPR last weekend, while midfielder Will Smallbone has missed the side’s last two matches with a calf issue.
Ryan Fraser could be handed his first Saints start after joining the club on loan from Newcastle.
Mowbray on Southampton
Here’s what Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray had to say about today’s opponents:
“They’re a good team with a very good manager. Russell Martin did exceptionally well with the resources he had at Swansea and now it looks like he is grasping the opportunity at Southampton with both hands.
“They have had a good start and they score goals. We know they can keep possession for large parts of the game, but we have worked all week to put the right things in place to make our game plan as effective as it can be.
“We provide our own threats that I am sure they have worked on, but we have the advantage of the home crowd. They play a huge role in getting us over the line on many occasions. These are two big teams and that’s why the cameras are coming to broadcast the game. It’s one we are looking forward to.”
Team news
In terms of team news, Patrick Roberts is set to miss today’s match with a minor hamstring injury but is expected to return after the international break.
Corry Evans, Aji Alese and Jay Matete all remain sidelined, while new signing Eliezer Mayenda has a hamstring injury.
Jenson Seelt was named on the bench at Coventry last weekend and is expected to be in the squad again today.
New signings Nazariy Rusyn, Timothee Pembele and Adil Aouchiche and Mason Burstow are unavailable as they weren’t registered in time for today’s match.
Transfer recap
So to recap, Sunderland brought in four new players on deadline day with Nazariy Rusyn, Timothee Pembele and Adil Aouchiche joining the club on permanent transfers, while Mason Burstow was brought in on loan from Chelsea.
Danny Batth’s permanent switch to Norwich was confirmed in the early hours of this morning, while Ross Stewart completed his move to Southampton and Lynden Gooch joined Stoke.
Elliot Embleton also signed for Derby on loan.
It’s Matchday!
Good morning! How many of you stayed up last night?
It was certainly a busy end to the transfer window as four new players arrived at Sunderland on deadline day, while Ross Stewart, Lynden Gooch and Danny Batth were allowed to leave on permanent deals.
On the pitch, Tony Mowbray’s side are preparing to face Southampton in the Championship, and we’ve got all the action covered.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates throughout the day.