Here’s what Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray had to say about today’s opponents:

“They’re a good team with a very good manager. Russell Martin did exceptionally well with the resources he had at Swansea and now it looks like he is grasping the opportunity at Southampton with both hands.

“They have had a good start and they score goals. We know they can keep possession for large parts of the game, but we have worked all week to put the right things in place to make our game plan as effective as it can be.