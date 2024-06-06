Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland transfer gossip as clubs continue to announce their retained lists following the 2023/24 season.

Attacking midfielder Ateef Konate has been released by Nottingham Forest after being linked with several Championship clubs.

Sunderland, Leeds and newly-promoted Derby have all been credited with interest in the 23-year-old in recent weeks. Konate has made just three senior appearances for Forest’s first team after joining the club from French side Le Havre in 2021, while he predominantly played for the Reds’ under-21s team during the 2023/24 season.

Before Forest announced their retained list, Konate had already confirmed he would be leaving the City Ground at the end of his contract this month, posting on social media: “It's time for me to say goodbye, I want to thank everyone who contributed to my progress during these four seasons. Ups and downs, but that's what this job requires. I will remember the positive for the rest of my life. Thank you Reds.”