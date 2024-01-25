Sunderland transfer news LIVE: Striker latest as Michael Beale previews Stoke City Championship fixture
Sunderland news and transfer updates as head coach Michael Beale holds his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's match against Stoke City.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland are preparing for Saturday's Championship match against Stoke City - with head coach Michael Beale set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats will be hoping to bounce back following last week's chastening 1-0 defeat against Hull, when a section of the home fans turned on Beale.
Sunderland are still just three points off a play-off place in the Championship and sit 10th after 28 matches. Stoke are eight points behind the Black Cats are 19th following a 2-1 defeat against Birmingham last time out:
We'll have the latest SAFC news as Beale speaks to the media this afternoon:
Michael Beale press conference
Jack Diamond leave on loans
Sunderland have confirmed that Jack Diamond has joined League One side Carlisle United on loan until the end of the season.
The 24-year-old has not played any competitive football since March of last year, when the 24-year-old was charged with rape and sexual assault and suspended by Sunderland. Diamond was subsequently cleared of all charges at Newcastle Crown Court last month. He has since been back at the Academy of Light to resume footballing activity.
On the winger's move to Carlisle, Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: "After returning to the Academy of Light earlier this month, a loan opportunity is the natural next step for Jack to achieve regular playing time. This move represents an opportunity for him to return to the level he was playing at last season, and we look forward to tracking his progress over the remainder of the campaign.”
Kieffer Moore latest
Sunderland are still trying to sign another striker before the end of this month.
Bournemouth frontman Kieffer Moore was a player on the Black Cats' radar, while there was interest from multiple Championship clubs.
Yet according to the Athletic, Moore, who was hoping to gain more game time ahead of Wales' Euro 2024 play-off semi-final against Finland in March, is now likely to stay at Bournemouth this month.
The Cherries are said to have wanted a permanent for the 31-year-old, who has made just eight Premier League appearances this season.
Team news
In terms of team news, Patrick Roberts (calf) and Bradley Dack (hamstring) remain sidelined and will be unavailable for the Stoke game. Beale also confirmed last week that Aji Alese is set to be sidelined for the next month after picking up an injury in training.
Dennis Cirkin is also still out with a hamstring issue, which required surgery and will keep the defender sidelined for the next few months.
Corry Evans is still recovering from an ACL injury, while Elliot Embleton is recovering from a thigh issue he suffered while on loan at Derby.
Niall Huggins is set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.
Good Morning!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Michael Beale's pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's match against Stoke at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats boss is set to speak to the media at around 1:45pm, and we'll have live updates from the Academy of Light right here.
Stick around and refresh the page for the latest SAFC news.