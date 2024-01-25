Sunderland have confirmed that Jack Diamond has joined League One side Carlisle United on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has not played any competitive football since March of last year, when the 24-year-old was charged with rape and sexual assault and suspended by Sunderland. Diamond was subsequently cleared of all charges at Newcastle Crown Court last month. He has since been back at the Academy of Light to resume footballing activity.