Sunderland transfer news LIVE: Striker latest as Cats chase new additions plus Hull City team news
Updates as Sunderland boss Michael Beale speaks to the media ahead of Friday's Championship match against Hull City.
Sunderland are preparing for Friday's Championship match against Hull - with head coach Michael Beale set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats will be hoping to get back to winning ways following last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Ipswich, with the club still looking to strengthen during the transfer window.
Hull will also be looking for a response after back-to-back league defeats, while Liam Rosenior's side were knocked out of the FA Cup by Birmingham on Tuesday. We'll have live updates from the Academy of Light as Beale speaks to the media:
Michael Beale press conference
Transfer latest
With just over two weeks of the transfer window remaining, Sunderland are still looking to recruit in two or three positions.
The Black Cats are keen to sign another striker and could sanction a deal for a more experienced forward, with Bournemouth frontman Kieffer Moore on their radar as a potential loan addition.
Sunderland are also looking to strengthen in central midfield and are assessing their full-back options following injuries to Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins.
In terms of potential outgoings, there has been interest in Jack Clarke, yet no official offers have been made. Sunderland don't feel they are in a position where they have to sell their key players this month.
Team news
In terms of team news, Patrick Roberts (calf) and Bradley Dack (hamstring) remain sidelined and will be unavailable for the next few weeks. Dennis Cirkin is also still out with a hamstring issue, which required surgery and will keep the defender sidelined for a minimum of 12 weeks.
Corry Evans is still recovering from an ACL injury, while Elliot Embleton is recovering from a thigh issue he suffered while on loan at Derby.
Niall Huggins is set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.
We'll get a further update from Beale this afternoon.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Michael Beale's pre-match press conference ahead of Friday night's match against Hull.
The Black Cats boss is set to speak to the media around 1:30, and we'll have live updates from the Academy of Light.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.