With just over two weeks of the transfer window remaining, Sunderland are still looking to recruit in two or three positions.

The Black Cats are keen to sign another striker and could sanction a deal for a more experienced forward, with Bournemouth frontman Kieffer Moore on their radar as a potential loan addition.

Sunderland are also looking to strengthen in central midfield and are assessing their full-back options following injuries to Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins.