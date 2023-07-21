Premier League club Burnley look set to sign two new wide players - following multiple bids for Sunderland’s Jack Clarke.

The Clarets’ latest offer for Clarke was reported to be in the region of £9million, which was significantly below the Black Cats’ valuation.

After joining Sunderland on a permanent deal from Tottenham last summer, the 22-year-old scored 11 goals and provided 14 assists in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side were promoted to the top-flight last term and have been looking to strengthen their wide options.

According to The Athletic, The Clarets are in advanced talks to sign 29-year-old Nathan Redmond, who is available on a free transfer following a year at Turkish side Besiktas.

Burnley are also said to be close to agreeing a deal for Italian youth international Luca Koleosho from Espanyol, amid speculation The Clarets are trying to re-sign Nathan Tella from Southampton on a permanent deal.

Tella helped Burnley win promotion to the Premier League during a loan spell at Turf Moor last season, scoring 17 Championship goals.

The 24-year-old has two years left on his contract at Southampton, who are said to value the winger at £15million.

Burnley’s pursuit of the aforementioned players suggests their interest in Clarke has cooled.

The winger is known to be happy at Sunderland and hasn’t been pushing for a move despite this summer’s interest.

