Burnley target double transfer deal and £15 million-rated winger after failed attempts to sign Sunderland man
Premier League club Burnley have seen multiple transfer bids rejected for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke.
Premier League club Burnley look set to sign two new wide players - following multiple bids for Sunderland’s Jack Clarke.
The Clarets’ latest offer for Clarke was reported to be in the region of £9million, which was significantly below the Black Cats’ valuation.
After joining Sunderland on a permanent deal from Tottenham last summer, the 22-year-old scored 11 goals and provided 14 assists in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign.
Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side were promoted to the top-flight last term and have been looking to strengthen their wide options.
According to The Athletic, The Clarets are in advanced talks to sign 29-year-old Nathan Redmond, who is available on a free transfer following a year at Turkish side Besiktas.
Burnley are also said to be close to agreeing a deal for Italian youth international Luca Koleosho from Espanyol, amid speculation The Clarets are trying to re-sign Nathan Tella from Southampton on a permanent deal.
Tella helped Burnley win promotion to the Premier League during a loan spell at Turf Moor last season, scoring 17 Championship goals.
The 24-year-old has two years left on his contract at Southampton, who are said to value the winger at £15million.
Burnley’s pursuit of the aforementioned players suggests their interest in Clarke has cooled.
The winger is known to be happy at Sunderland and hasn’t been pushing for a move despite this summer’s interest.
The Athletic have also reported The Clarents were trying to sign Millwall’s Zian Flemming, yet that deal is also ‘unlikely’ due to different valuations.