Coventry playmaker Kasey Palmer missed last weekend’s match at Swansea due to a family reason, while right wing-back Milan van Ewijk was forced off with a toe injury in the second half.

Both have trained this week, though, and are expected to feature against Sunderland.

When asked about the Black Cats and head coach Tony Mowbray, Coventry boss Mark Robins said:

“We’re playing against a really good technical Sunderland team and it will be a different challenge again, but it’s one we’re all looking forward to.

“The game will be a good game I think and like I said before that they are a really technical team.

“Tony’s teams are always like that, and the Coventry public know him really well and he does things in a certain way and demands things done a certain way and his teams generally play really exciting football or really technical football.

“They’ve got a young side or young squad and they’ve added to that again and that’s the way Sunderland have operated and chosen to operate, and I think that that’s something that Tony enjoys.

“I think it gives him that energy. He loves working with young players and trying to improve them, like us and I’m looking forward to the game. I think they’re always good encounters.