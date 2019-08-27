Sunderland transfer and takeover news LIVE: Cats target Championship left-back plus Bolton and Bury latest

Sunderland added defender Joel Lynch to the squad on Bank Holiday Monday with Jack Ross looking to sign a left-back on a permanent deal before the September 2 deadline.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 07:52

We’ll have the latest from the Stadium of Light throughout the day as the club’s pursuit of a new defender hots up, plus we’ll have all the build-up from the Carabao Cup clash against Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday night. Sunderland are in good form after four straight wins in all competitions after a sticky start to the campaign with back-to-back draws. Sunderland have bounced back strongly since in their quest for promotion.

Simply click refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland AFC news.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Joel Lynch has signed a one-year deal at Sunderland.