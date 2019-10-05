The Sunderland team fans want to see against Lincoln City - with THREE changes
Sunderland boss Jack Ross faces some tough selection calls as his side travel to Lincoln City – and fans have had their say on the team the Black Cats should field at Sincil Bank.
Having won their last two outings, confidence is high at the Stadium of Light ahead of the trip to Lincolnshire. But with some key players set to return from injury, Ross could have some tough decisions to make when he names his side to face the Imps. But what would Sunderland supporters do? Scroll down and click through the pages to see the team fans want to name against Lincoln City: