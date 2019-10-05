The Sunderland team fans want to see against Lincoln City - with THREE changes

This is the Sunderland team fans want to see against Lincoln City

Sunderland boss Jack Ross faces some tough selection calls as his side travel to Lincoln City – and fans have had their say on the team the Black Cats should field at Sincil Bank.

By Mark Donnelly
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 07:45 am

Having won their last two outings, confidence is high at the Stadium of Light ahead of the trip to Lincolnshire. But with some key players set to return from injury, Ross could have some tough decisions to make when he names his side to face the Imps. But what would Sunderland supporters do? Scroll down and click through the pages to see the team fans want to name against Lincoln City:

1. GK: Lee Burge

Yet to start in the league, 51% of Sunderland fans believe it is time for the former Coventry City stopper to be handed an opportunity.

2. RB: Conor McLaughlin

Impressive in recent weeks, McLaughlin looks to have made the full-back slot his own for the time being - and 87% of supporters have backed him to earn another start at Sincil Bank.

3. CB: Jordan Willis

The centre back was handed the captaincy against MK Dons having made a stellar start to life on Wearside. 59% of fans believe he should be handed another start.

4. CB: Joel Lynch

Handed starts in the Black Cats' last two outings, Lynch has already shown his undoubted quality - which has led to 61% of fans voting for him to start.

