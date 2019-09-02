Sunderland striker seals deadline day exit
Sunderland have confirmed Jack Diamond has joined Vanarama National League side Harrogate Town on a youth loan.
The 19-year-old, who made his first-team debut for Sunderland last season in a 3-1 win against Carlisle United in the EFL Trophy, has signed for the Wetherby Road club until January 2020.
A club statement read: “Everyone at SAFC would like to wish Jack the best of luck during his loan spell.”
Jack Ross had identified Diamond as one of the Under-23 players that would benefit from going out on loan.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
He told the Echo: “There are others, like Jack Diamond and Jake Hackett, Jack Bainbridge, all of those at the higher end of the U23s, they need to go out on loan and benefit from that.
“We’ve seen that it helps players and they’re the ones who would benefit most from it and would be the ones that could potentially go out between now and the end of the month.”