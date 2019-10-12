Sunderland set to hold talks with Phil Parkinson as Stewart Donald continues his hunt for a new manager
Sunderland are reportedly set to hold talks with former Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson over the weekend – with the 51-year-old seeing his odds to land the manager’s job tumble.
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 13:01 pm
Parkinson, who has been out of work since leaving Wanderers in August, has experience of promotion from League One with the Trotters and is thought to be a candidate to replace Jack Ross at the Stadium of Light.
Reports from the Sun suggest that the former Colchester and Bradford boss will hold talks with Stewart Donald and the club’s hierarchy over the weekend - with his odds tumbling to 1/8 as a result.
The Black Cats are keen to land a manager with experience of the third tier and Parkinson would certainly fit that bill, while he has also managed in the Championship.
Parkinson is one a number of candidates being considered by Donald, with Gareth Ainsworth, Paul Cook and Daniel Stendel also in contention.