Sunderland set for bumper crowd against AFC Wimbledon - with new ownership set to be in attendance
Sunderland look set to welcome another bumper crowd to the Stadium of Light for the visit of AFC Wimbledon – with a prospective new owner also set to be in attendance.
The Black Cats will be looking to build on three successive wins in all competitions when the Dons come to Wearside, and they are likely to be backed by another bumper home crowd.
As of 10am on the morning of the game, 28,632 tickets had been sold in the home ends of the Stadium of Light.
That doesn’t include away fans, those buying shortly before the game and people sat in hospitality areas – meaning the final attendance is likely to be approaching the 30,000 mark.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
And it is understood that one of those in attendance is likely to be John Phelan, one of the four potential new shareholders in the club, after he was spotted in the North East yesterday.