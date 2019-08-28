Sunderland 'scrap' with Celtic over £3m-valued Scotland international left-back - reports
Sunderland have tabled a bid for Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor – according to reports.
The Daily Record states both Scottish Premiership champions and League One Sunderland have submitted bids for the one-cap Scottish international full-back.
Both clubs are reportedly likely to hold further talks with Kilmarnock to see if they can strike a deal. Kilmarnock’s board are set to discuss both bids, although neither offer has been accepted yet.
Killie’s management have slapped a £3m valuation on Taylor, who was named in Scotland squad for the double-header with Russia and Belgium, which could price the Black Cats out of a move.
The Hoops are also reluctant to meet Kilmarnock’s valuation and were looking at other options but have been provoked into revisiting the deal after Sunderland’s bid.
Taylor has made it clear to Killie boss Angelo Alessio that he wants to talk to both Sunderland and Celtic.