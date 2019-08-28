'Sunderland scoring past Joe Hart... it’s like 2012 all over again!' Fans react after stunning victory over Burnley
Sunderland fans couldn’t contain their excitement after Will Grigg scored his first of the campaign and the Black Cats beat Burnley 3-1 at Turf Moor.
Here’s the best of the fan reaction from Twitter, recap the action here with the Black Cats booking a place in the third round of the competition.
Dougie Critchley tweeted: “Sunderland scoring past Joe Hart... it’s like 2012 all over again!”
Parkersafc added: “They should probably name a pub after Flanagan #safc”
Jordan Ramsey added: “Never complaining about a short corner again. #safc”
Danielle Walker posted: “I’ll admit I did not except this from Sunlun and I did doubt them pleasantly surprised #safc”
alyssahan100 added: “I turn my phone off at 1 nil down to eat my lovely meal in Torremolinos and come back to witness this sorcery. Mad #safc”
Hannah Crosbie tweeted: “I’m in dreamland again 3 goals from #safc and 1 from Grigg”