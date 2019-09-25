The Sunderland players set for a recall at Sheffield United as Jack Ross rings the changes

The trip to South Yorkshire will give Ross the chance to hand opportunities to some of his fringe players, while some of the club’s under-23 contingent are also expected to be involved at Bramall Lane. It also looks likely that new signings Joel Lynch and Laurens De Bock will be involved in some capacity. But which other players could find themselves in the travelling party? Scroll down and click through the pages to find out:
1. LEE BURGE
The stopper has been selected for the last two cup games, and it seems likely that he will be fielded at Bramall Lane too. James Fowler hinted at such a decision earlier this week with Burge having impressed in training.
2. ANTHONY PATTERSON
If Ross opts to hand Jon McLaughlin a complete rest, then it’s likely under-23 stopper Patterson will step up into the squad and sit on the bench. Such experiences could prove vital for his long-term development.
3. CONOR McLAUGHLIN
In and out the side in recent weeks, the trip to Sheffield United could prove an ideal opportunity for McLaughlin to regain some form after a difficult period.
4. JOEL LYNCH
Having now featured for the club’s under-23 side, Lynch is expected to step into the first-team fold at Bramall Lane. Whether he will start remains to be seen but, given the absence of Alim Ozturk and Jordan Willis, he will be in with a shout.
