The Sunderland players set for a big chance to impress against Grimsby Town

A Wembley final provided a memorable weekend for the club last time out but the immense pressure to win promotion supercedes anything else. As such, you can expect to see a number of the club’s younger players handed an opportunity to impress, starting when Grimsby Town visit the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night. Nevertheless, the competition’s selection rules will necessitate the involvement of some senior players. And with the Black Cats set to go into a long break before the Wycombe game, it’s a valuable chance for Jack Ross to top up some of his player’s match fitness. Here’s who you can expect to see in action...
1. Lee Burge
With Jon McLaughlin away on international duty, Burge will get another opportunity to press his claims for minutes. Has handled every cup challenge so far this season impeccably, impressing fans by showcasing his shot-stopping abilities.
2. Alim Ozturk
This competition was an important one for Ozturk last year, who spent a long time on the sidelines after a difficult start to the season. These games allowed him to put in some commanding displays that eventually led to his recall. The arrival of Joel Lynch has pushed back him down the pecking order and he will have to prove himself all over again. He'll back himself to do it.
3. Denver Hume
Left back has been an issue this season and as such, Ross is in a position where both Hume and Laurens De Bock would probably benefit from more minutes on the pitch. It was in this competition last season that Hume moved from a player that had impressed his manager on the training pitch to one he trusted in competitive action.
4. Grant Leadbitter
The club captain has been an unused substitute in the last three games, and though his workload is being carefully managed this season, a game might well be good at this point to ensure he is ready if required for a tricky away trip to Wycombe next weekend. Saturday's dismal showing means places are clearly up for grabs again.
