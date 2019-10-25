Sunderland midfielder set for fitness test after picking up another niggling injury
Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson has picked up another niggling injury – but Grimsby Town are hopeful the loanee could return to action this weekend.
The 23-year-old has made a strong impression with the League Two side – whom he joined on a half-season loan – having netted three times already.
But he has missed the Mariners’ last two outings with a minor injury and is set to undergo a fitness test to determine whether he can be involved against Cheltenham Town.
Manager Michael Jolley remains optimistic that he could play a part.
“We need to wait and see,” he said.
“We will give him as long as we can and we will check on him tomorrow [Friday] and make a decision closer to the game on Saturday.”
Robson had a minor injury when he joined Grimsby on deadline day, but has featured nine times since returning to action.