Sunderland midfielder potentially set for January move as Phil Parkinson’s big dilemma revealed: six conclusions from dire Scunthorpe defeat

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson

We take a look at six key learnings the Black Cats can take from their trip to Glanford Park:

Big changes are needed

Something isn’t right at Sunderland. Everyone will have their theories on what that is - whether on the pitch or off it - but something has to change.

Parkinson now has an extended period to work on the training ground with his team and, given it is the first time he has been afforded such a luxury since his appointment, judgement on his start to life on Wearside should be reserved for after the international break.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But supporters will expect to see big changes after the international break. Sunderland looked lacking in all departments against Scunthorpe - a side who, with all due respect, should have been brushed aside given the strength of the side named by Parkinson.

So therefore, changes are needed. Parkinson has made no secret of his desire to strengthen certain areas in January, so we can expect to see some switches in personnel in the coming months.

But in the short-term, something must be done to stop the rut. Whether it be tactical tweaks or handing some fringe players a chance to shine, Parkinson will have to figure out a winning formula. And quickly.

Missed chances proving costly

While this was a poor performance, Sunderland did have their chances.

Duncan Watmore missed a fine opportunity to open the scoring in the first half, lofting over from the edge of the area with Scunthorpe stopper Jake Eastwood caught off his line.

Marc McNulty was then denied after the break in what was another fine opportunity - and the kind of opening the Black Cats need to start seizing.

The visitors didn’t have a plethora of chances at Glanford Park, far from it, but they should be disappointed they didn’t manage to open the scoring when they had the opportunity.

Phil Parkinson can feel aggrieved with some decisions

Now, it would be harsh to blame this defeat on referee Darren Handley. He was far from the villain of the evening, but Sunderland have every right to feel aggrieved with some of the decisions he made.

The foul on Luke O’Nien within the opening two minutes is a penalty. There was no attempt to win the ball and even Scunthorpe’s players expected Handley to point to the spot.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that the Black Cats would have converted the spot kick, but it would have been a fine opportunity to take the lead.

Parkinson then said he felt the decision to dismiss O’Nien for his foul on Abo Eisa was a ‘contentious’ one.

Admittedly, on first viewing, this reporter agreed with Handley’s decision. But with the benefit of a second viewing, it does look to be a rather rash decision.

It’s all ifs and buts, but Sunderland’s chances of sealing a result would have been far better with all eleven men on the field.

An attacking formula is still proving elusive

The pieces all look to be there - but how do Sunderland get the best out of their strikeforce?

In Will Grigg, Marc McNulty, Charlie Wyke, Aiden McGeady, Duncan Watmore, Chris Maguire, Lynden Gooch et al, the Black Cats have an attacking arsenal that should be the envy of their League One rivals.

But they aren’t performing. Sunderland look devoid of any form of creativity in the final third; nobody is there to provide a spark against often resolute defences.

Then the chances that are created are often squandered, through either poor finishing or some indecision in and around the area.

This is perhaps Phil Parkinson’s biggest dilemma moving into the international break. He knows the pieces are there, but now he needs to complete the jigsaw and get the Black Cats firing.

Dylan McGeouch’s future looks uncertain

The sight of the midfielder doing solo shuttle runs after each game is becoming a regular sight.

McGeouch has featured just once under Parkinson, putting in a fairly limp showing against Leicester City under-21s in a previous group stage game.

And the Scottish midfielder may well be facing an uncertain future at the Stadium of Light.

If Parkinson has to move players out in January in order to secure his desired targets, then McGeouch may be a prime candidate to head out the door.

Teams are starting to figure out the Black Cats’ backline

Sunderland’s defence have looked to have taken positive strides under Parkinson - but still look vulnerable to some pace.

And teams are beginning to figure that out - Gillingham’s Brandon Hanlan ran the Black Cats ragged on Saturday while Abo Eisa proved a tricky customer at Glanford Park.