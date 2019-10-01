Ethan Robson isn't focusing on contract talks with Sunderland after an impressive start to life at Grimsby Town

The midfielder has enjoyed a fine start to life away from the Stadium of Light, netting three times in his last two games for the League Two outfit.

Robson, who joined the Mariners on a half-season loan deal on transfer deadline day, remains in contact with Sunderland loan manager Kevin Ball – who is monitoring his progress during a crucial few months for the 22-year-old, who sees his current contract on Wearside expire this summer.

And while the loan spell gives Robson a perfect chance to stake his claim for a new deal, he insists his focus is purely on helping Grimsby rather than engaging in any contract negotiations.

“I speak regularly with Kevin Ball at Sunderland,” admitted Robson, speaking to Grimsby Live.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When I came here, I wished the lads there all the best and I was pleased to see them get the win on Saturday, as well, which was brilliant.

“I just want to kick on from here. I want to help Grimsby keep on improving as a team.

“All I can do is keep trying to play well for Grimsby. Whatever happens further down the line happens. I’m here to try and be as good as I can.”

And Robson is hoping his current side can start climbing the League Two table – after an eye-catching win over previously unbeaten Exeter City on Saturday.

The Mariners currently sit seventh in the fourth tier, and just four points off the summit.

“We have to take each game as it comes,” he said.

“We won’t get ahead of ourselves, but it was a great win and we are thankful for the fans that made it down there for another long trip.

“If we can keep putting those type of performances in, I think that we can definitely be up there.