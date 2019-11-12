Sunderland legend Gary Rowell delivers verdict on cup frustration and 'concerning' performance

I said in my column last week how great FA cup games of the past inspired me when I was younger, but there was no FA Cup magic on Wearside at the weekend, only FA Cup misery from a game and result that would inspire no one.

Great FA Cup games of the past are part of the fabric of Sunderland as a club, but their latest showing in the tournament was more apathy than glory.

Sunderland were held to a draw by Gillingham

Goalkeeper Jon mclaughlin had a game to forget, just one mistake but a massive one. Without it, Sunderland might just have scraped through. Unimpressively yes, but a million times more preferable than what we have now and a lot less demanding. Saturday’s draw satisfied no one, a replay doesn’t just mean another midweek game that will disrupt the preparations for the huge Coventry league game, but another long, tiring journey in a crowded schedule for both players and fans. The fans who do go to the replay should get some sort of recognition, they've certainly got my admiration.

Saying all that, Sunderland really should have had the game wrapped up before half time, especially after getting the all important early goal, but they weren’t good enough to capitalise on it and their weakness of not killing off teams has only increased their workload.