Sunderland Ladies set to switch home venue after deal struck with non-league side
Sunderland Ladies have agreed a deal with Hebburn Town to play a number of their games at the home of the Northern League side.
The Lady Black Cats have already seen a number of home games reversed this term after fixture clashes at their usual home ground of Eppleton CW in Hetton.
But a deal has now been struck with Hebburn to host select fixtures at The Energy Check Sports Ground, starting with the visit of Loughborough Foxes on Sunday, November 10.
A club statement read: “The game is one of a number that is being moved due to a fixture clash at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground. Sunderland AFC thanks everyone at Hebburn Town FC for their support.
“Entry is priced at £3 for adults and just £1 for under 16s and over 65s. Sunderland AFC season card holders will pay just £1.50 upon production of their season card.”