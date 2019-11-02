Sunderland Ladies set to switch home venue after deal struck with non-league side

The Hetton Centre, Eppleton CW

The Lady Black Cats have already seen a number of home games reversed this term after fixture clashes at their usual home ground of Eppleton CW in Hetton.

But a deal has now been struck with Hebburn to host select fixtures at The Energy Check Sports Ground, starting with the visit of Loughborough Foxes on Sunday, November 10.

A club statement read: “The game is one of a number that is being moved due to a fixture clash at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground. Sunderland AFC thanks everyone at Hebburn Town FC for their support.