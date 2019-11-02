Sunderland Ladies set to switch home venue after deal struck with non-league side

Sunderland Ladies have agreed a deal with Hebburn Town to play a number of their games at the home of the Northern League side.

By Mark Donnelly
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 1:06 pm
The Hetton Centre, Eppleton CW

The Lady Black Cats have already seen a number of home games reversed this term after fixture clashes at their usual home ground of Eppleton CW in Hetton.

But a deal has now been struck with Hebburn to host select fixtures at The Energy Check Sports Ground, starting with the visit of Loughborough Foxes on Sunday, November 10.

A club statement read: “The game is one of a number that is being moved due to a fixture clash at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground. Sunderland AFC thanks everyone at Hebburn Town FC for their support.

“Entry is priced at £3 for adults and just £1 for under 16s and over 65s. Sunderland AFC season card holders will pay just £1.50 upon production of their season card.”