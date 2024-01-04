Sunderland transfer gossip as the Black Cats look to strengthen in the January window.

Sunderland have been credited with interest in Ukrainian left-back Bogdan Mykhaylichenko who has fallen out of favour at Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb.

Mykhaylichenko only joined Zagreb in the summer transfer window but hasn't been named in the club's matchday squad for their last nine league games. Reports have claimed the 26-year-old, who has earned seven caps for Ukraine's national team, is set to have his contract terminated, which would make the defender available for a free transfer.

According to Croatian newspaper Rijeka Danas, a number of clubs are tracking Mykhaylichenko's situation, with Sunderland showing the most interest. The Black Cats already have strong options at left-back, after recently welcoming back defender Aji Alese from a lengthy thigh injury. Dennis Cirkin will be looking to regain his place when he returns from a hamstring issue.