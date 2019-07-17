Jack Ross has named his Sunderland squad for the pre-season trip to Portugal

Sunderland in Portugal: Jack Ross names squad - with shock omission and potential injury boosts

Jack Ross has named his 25-man Sunderland squad for the trip to Portugal – and it brings no shortage of talking points.

By Mark Donnelly
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 08:07

While the inclusion of some players hints at positive news on the injury front, the absence of skipper George Honeyman has proven to be a surprise among supporters. But who are the players on the plane? Scroll down and click through the pages to see who Ross has decided to name in his travelling party:

1. Jon McLaughlin

The stopper is yet to feature in pre-season after an extended break, but will look to step-up his early work in Faro.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Grant Leadbitter

Heading into his first full season back at Sunderland, Leadbitter will be keen to impress amid heavy midfield competition.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Aiden McGeady

The winger has been sidelined through injury, but his inclusion in the travelling squad could hint he is ready to take the next step in his return - handing Jack Ross a timely boost.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Glenn Loovens

Hasn't featured competitively in 2019, but Loovens provides an experienced head and is a valuable figure off the pitch.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6