Sunderland hit with six-figure bill over player purchase - as Ricky Alvarez saga comes to an end
Sunderland have been ordered to shell-out a sum of over €300,000 for Ricky Alvarez – over five years after the Argentine joined the club.
Alvarez made the move to the Stadium of Light in 2014, initially on a loan deal from Inter Milan.
But having staved off the threat of relegation from the Premier League during Alvarez’s season-long stint on Wearside, Sunderland were obliged to make the deal permanent for a fee of €10.5m.
The Black Cats tried to back away from that agreement – citing that the Italian side would not allow Alvarez to be treated for an injury – but were later ordered to pay the substantial fee after losing hearings with the Court of Arbitration for Sport and FIFA.
And now the club will have to pay-out another sum – this time of €362,500 – for the 31-year-old.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
That fee will go direct to his former club, Velez Sarsfield, who were due a solidarity payment from the Black Cats having helped develop Alvarez.
And FIFA ruled in March that Sunderland would have to pay the fee to the Argentine side – which equates to roughly £330,000.
A statement on Sarsfield’s website confirmed that the payment was made late last month.
Sunderland will now hope that this final financial outlays closes an unhappy saga concerning a player who was ultimately never a permanent employee of the football club – and now plies his trade for Sampdoria.