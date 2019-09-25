Sunderland handed fellow League One team in Carabao Cup fourth round draw
The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup was made this evening.
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 22:33 pm
After knocking Burnley out of the Carabao Cup in the last round, Jack Ross’ side did the same to the Clarets’ Premier League colleagues Sheffield United.
Max Power’s ninth minute screamer handed the Wearsiders a memorable victory at Bramall Lane.
And Sunderland will face fellow League One side Oxford United, who Sunderland drew 1-1 with at the Stadium of Light on the opening say of the season, at the Kassam Stadium in the fourth round.
Full draw:
Liverpool v Arsenal
Oxford United v Sunderland AFC
Chelsea v Manchester United
Crawley Town v Colchester United
Burton Albion v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Wolves
Manchester City v Southampton
Everton v Watford