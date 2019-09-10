Sunderland fans wait patiently for news as Black Cats legend delivers verdict on takeover by American consortium

A four-strong American consortium is looking to buy a controlling stake, though Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven would remain involved in the day-to-day running of the club.

The businessmen are John Phelan, Robert Platek, Glenn Furhman and Michael Dell.

News of the proposed takeover broke at the end of August and talks have been ongoing, a deal is now close to being completed.

Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

It was initially hoped a deal could be announced at the start of this week but it may now not be confirmed until later this week at the earliest, with work ongoing and no set date.

Gabbiadini told BBC Newcastle: “There is no transfer window so we can’t bring anyone in, unless they are a free agent of course.

“They will probably just want to do it right, and do it in a timely manner, not take too long but it doesn’t have to be rushed either, does it?

“It is not like the situations at Bolton and Bury were those deals had to be rushed through.

“I’m sure they are taking their time to get everything in place that they need.”

He added: “It would be good for it to be done in a manner that is sensible and not rushed, obviously very business like which is a good thing for the club going forward.”

Watching the recent 3-1 win over AFC Wimbledon from an executive box were Phelan and Platek.

The duo are set to be joined by Furhman on the new-look board should a deal be finalised, with computer tycoon Dell a passive investor.

Sunderland had a free weekend as a result of the Burton Albion home game being postponed due to international call-ups, with the Black Cats back in action this weekend when they travel to Accrington Stanley.