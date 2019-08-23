Sunderland fans react brilliantly to takeover plans: 'From beating Rochdale in 2019 to beating Barcelona in the 2023 Champions League final. Can’t wait!'
Sunderland fans have reacted brilliantly to news that the club is set for fresh investment from a group of multi-billionaire Americans.
Stewart Donald revealed last weekend that he was ‘confident’ a deal could be reached that would help the club realise the current hierarchy’s long-term vision for the club and the identity of the group has now been revealed.
American businessmen John Phelan, Glenn Fuhrman, Robert Platek and Michael Dell are understood to be the four prospective investors, with Dell a minority investor.
Dell, ranked as the 25th richest man in the world by Forbes, is the tech magnate behind Dell Technologies.
And Sunderland supporters could not hide their delight at the news, with hopes a deal can be struck within a couple of weeks along with EFL approval.