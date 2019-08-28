Sunderland drawn away to Premier League Sheffield United after superb Carabao Cup triumph over Burnley
Sunderland have been drawn away to Sheffield United in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
The Black Cats made it through after beating top flight Burnley 3-1 at Turf Moor, Will Grigg, Tom Flanagan and George Dobson with the goals, and that was despite manager Jack Ross making eight changes to his side.
The tie will be played on the week commencing September 23. Newcastle United, meanwhile, were dumped out the cup at home to Leicester City on penalties.
Carabao Cup third-round draw in full:
Wolves v Reading
Oxford v West Ham
Watford v Swansea
Brighton v Aston Villa
Sheff Utd v Sunderland
Colchester v Tottenham
Portsmouth v Southampton
Burton v Bournemouth
Preston v Man City
MK Dons v Liverpool
Man Utd v Rochdale
Luton v Leicester
Chelsea v Grimsby or Macclesfield
Sheff Wed v Everton
Arsenal v Nottm Forest
Crawley v Stoke