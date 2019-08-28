Sunderland drawn away to Premier League Sheffield United after superb Carabao Cup triumph over Burnley

Sunderland have been drawn away to Sheffield United in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

By Richard Mennear
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 22:19

The Black Cats made it through after beating top flight Burnley 3-1 at Turf Moor, Will Grigg, Tom Flanagan and George Dobson with the goals, and that was despite manager Jack Ross making eight changes to his side.

The tie will be played on the week commencing September 23. Newcastle United, meanwhile, were dumped out the cup at home to Leicester City on penalties.

Carabao Cup third-round draw in full:

George Dobson scored the third goal in the 3-1 win over Burnley.

Wolves v Reading

Oxford v West Ham

Watford v Swansea

Brighton v Aston Villa

Sheff Utd v Sunderland

Colchester v Tottenham

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Portsmouth v Southampton

Burton v Bournemouth

Preston v Man City

MK Dons v Liverpool

Man Utd v Rochdale

Luton v Leicester

Chelsea v Grimsby or Macclesfield

Sheff Wed v Everton

Arsenal v Nottm Forest

Crawley v Stoke