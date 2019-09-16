Sunderland deserve credit for Accrington win but this glaring weakness MUST be addressed
For two long weeks, Sunderland’s players had to train knowing their last game was a demoralising three goal defeat so by the time the Accrington fixture came round, they knew exactly what they had to do.
However, going a goal down in the first five minutes definitely wasn’t in the script but thankfully unlike at Peterborough they turned things around and had the game in the bag before the half-time whistle was blown.
After a heavy defeat, the result was everything on Saturday and the players delivered so they deserve credit for that but they have a glaring weakness of conceding the first goal and making things far more difficult for themselves than they should be.
In seven league games this season, Sunderland have conceded the first goal five times and in the cup tie at Burnley they did exactly the same thing before going on to win.
That shows the team has character and the desire to fight back but it is something that needs addressing because some games won’t be turned round meaning points will be dropped.
It is important not to dwell on one negative though, there was plenty to be happy about, especially the three points gained and all the goals were good ones.
Lynden Gooch’s was so important, getting level so quickly after conceding and waist high volleys are never easy.
Aiden McGeady showed exceptionally quick-feet for the second and the third might have been a simple finish but if Marc McNulty is on a goal bonus he should give half to Chris Maguire who did all the hard work and put his chance on a plate.
Any win away from home is always a good result but everyone will be happier, especially the defenders, Jon McLaughlin and not least Jack Ross when Sunderland start keeping the opposition from scoring so that first clean sheet of the season can’t come quickly enough.