Sunderland defender brought in by Jack Ross insists all is well under Phil Parkinson
Sunderland AFC defender Joel Lynch is eyeing a return to away form ahead of his side’s trip to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.
Phil Parkinson’s new-look Black Cats travel to New Meadow in search if consecutive league wins following Tuesday's 5-0 hammering of Tranmere Rovers at the Stadium of Light.
A defence including Lynch and centre-back partner Jordan Willis recorded a first League One clean sheet of the season in a commanding display.
However, the 32-year-old ex-Queens Park Rangers man predicts The Shrews will pose a different threat to Micky Mellon’s defeated Whites.
“Every game in this league is completely different,” Lynch explained. “Some teams want to go long; some want to pass it and I think Shrewsbury will be different to a Wycombe.
“Our away games recently haven’t been very good so it’s something we need to sure up on and I think we need to go there in a good mentality,” he continued.
“We need to work hard and if we can make sure we outwork them then I am sure we will get a good result.”
Reflecting on the Tranmere performance, Lynch praised the teammates who fired the Wearsiders to victory with such devastating effect. Duncan Watmore, Chris Maguire, Lynden Gooch, Will Grigg and Luke O’Nien all found the net in Parkinson’s first home game as Sunderland boss.
Lynch added: “There had to be a reaction from the last game. Personally, to keep a clean sheet was good and for the goals. I think that’s what we’ve been lacking recently.
“Those goals, hopefully, will bring a bit of confidence to the strikers and goal-scorers and they’ll continue.”
The defender was brought to the club last summer and sold a future with Jack Ross at the helm. Lynch, however, insists things are going well under Parkinson.
“It’s a weird situation to be in for me, I played like three games for the manager who signed me and then he’s sacked. The new manager coming in is the 16th of my career so I’m used to it... but the conversations I’ve had with him have all been positive,” Lynch concluded.