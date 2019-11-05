Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson set to watch young striker as he drops loan deal hint

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson

And the Black Cats’ boss has hinted that he would be keen to see more of the club’s youngsters head out on loan - even if it comes at the cost of defeats for the under-23 side.

Diamond is one of a handful of players currently away from the Stadium of Light, with Parkinson set to watch the youngster in action during Harrogate’s FA Cup tie on Sunday.

Indeed, the Sunderland boss has hinted that more players may be heading out the door on a temporary basis.

“I’m going to see Jack on Sunday against Portsmouth,” said Parkinson.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Myself and Kevin Ball will go and see that one, and I think it’s an important point that whilst the results haven’t been great for the under-23s, myself and Kev had a chat as soon as I came because I want the players out on loan.

“We’ve got to maybe take a hit on the results because we want to develop players and test them at the highest possible level.

“Jack Diamond is a good example of that. The under-23 staff could have quite easily said ‘we need him back to strengthen our team’, but the most important thing is to allow those players to develop in men’s football.”

Parkinson is far from closing the door on first-team involvement for young players at Sunderland, though.

He has frequently invited some of the club’s second string to train with the senior squad since his arrival - and that trend is set to continue.

“I think it’s really important,” admitted Parkinson.

“We need those younger players to supplement the squad.

“We’ve already been in dialogue with all the coaching staff at the academy to say which players do you want to step up and come to work with us.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know them more as things go along.”