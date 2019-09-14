Sunderland boss Jack Ross explains decision to recall George Dobson and drop Max Power for Accrington victory
George Dobson has won praise from Jack Ross following an impressive start to his Sunderland career.
The 21-year-old summer signing from Walsall has settled quickly into life at the Stadium of Light and was one of three changes for the trip to Accrington Stanley.
Dobson, Denver Hume and Chris Maguire recalled with the suspended Charlie Wyke out and Max Power and Conor McLaughlin missing out on a starting spot.
Explaining the decision to recall Dobson and drop Power, Ross said: “We have good players in that area of the pitch, any decisions we make are not easy ones.
“Max is the type of character and player that wants to play all the time.
“I just felt it was suited to today’s game and I have spoken of how pleased I have been with George since he came to the club, he has settled really quickly.
“Any time he has played on the pitch he has made a contribution. As the game stretches, his attributes come to the fore.
“Generally we were good today and he can be pleased with what he contributed.”
Sunderland fell behind after five minutes but hit back strongly with three first class goals, running out 3-1 winners.
Ross said: “We didn’t start the game well, they scored in that period.
“To score so quickly is important as the game is then on a level playing field again.”
Sunderland are now fifth in League One and back in action against Rotherham at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.