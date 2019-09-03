Sunderland boost as Black Cats win Luke O'Nien appeal after Peterborough red card
Sunderland’s appeal against Luke O’Nien’s red card in the 3-0 defeat to Peterborough United has been successful.
The right-back was facing a three-game ban but the club appealed the decision and a decision was taken Tuesday to overturn the three-game ban.
It is a major boost for the Black Cats, who don’t have a game this weekend after the home game against Burton Albion was called off for international call-ups.
An FA spokesman said: “Luke O’Nien’s three-match suspension has been withdrawn with immediate effect after a claim of wrongful dismissal was upheld by an independent Regulatory Commission.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“The Sunderland AFC midfielder was sent off for violent conduct during the EFL League One fixture against Peterborough United on Saturday.”
Charlie Wyke also saw red for two yellows and will serve a one game ban when Sunderland are next in action away to Accrington Stanley on September 14.