Sunderland announce backroom reshuffle ahead of Southend United game
Sunderland AFC have announced a new goalkeeping coach with Lee Butler joining the staff.
The former Bolton Wanderers coach replaces Craig Samson, who was brought to the club by Jack Ross.
A club statement read: “Butler joins from League One side Bolton Wanderers, reuniting with former Trotters boss Phil Parkinson and assistant manager Steve Parkin.
“The 53-year-old featured for numerous sides during a playing career that spanned more than two decades, with Aston Villa, Barnsley, Wigan Athletic and Halifax Town included amongst his former clubs.
“Butler worked at Bradford City during Parkinson’s reign at Valley Parade, before following the Sunderland manager to the University of Bolton Stadium in June 2016.
“SAFC would also like to thank departing goalkeeping coach Craig Samson for his contribution and wish him the best of luck for the future.”
Sunderland host Southend at the Stadium of Light this afternoon in League One.