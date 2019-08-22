Sunderland and League One transfer round-up: Bury handed a potential lifeline as ex-Middlesbrough man set to move on
Bury, who face expulsion from the Football League due to financial difficulties, have been handed a lifeline.
EFL chief Debbie Jevans has reportedly confirmed the possibility of a short extension if rock-solid evidence of a 'credible' buyer is presented.
Bury's existence is on the line with the EFL threatening to end their 125-year stay in the Football League should chairman Steve Dale fail to find a buyer.
However, according to national reports, Dale is still holding out for a sizeable personal settlement of somewhere in the region of £2million for time and alleged resources he has put in since buying the Shakers for £1 in December.
Ex-Port Vale owner Norman Smurthwaite wants to take control of the club.
Joe Sealey – son of former Manchester United goalkeeper Les – also went public with his intentions to buy Bury yesterday.
Elsewhere in League One, According to reports, transfer-listed Peterborough United midfielder Callum Cooke is set to seal a move away, with a loan switch to League Two side Bradford City close to being finalised.
A number of clubs have looked at the ex-Middlesbrough man, but it looks set to be the Bantams who will win the race for his signature with medical for the 22-year-old is said to be taking place today.
Also - Ex-Sunderland star Lee Cattermole has signed for Dutch club VVV-Venlo on a year-long deal.
Finally, Jack Ross confirmed Sunderland won't be signing a left-back as competition for youngster Denver Hume before Saturday's game against AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light.