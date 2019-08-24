Sunderland and Ipswich Town linked with move for Aberdeen ace
Sunderland and Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Aberdeen forward Scott Wright before the September 2 deadline.
By Richard Mennear
Saturday, 24 August, 2019, 14:58
Reports in the Scottish Sun claim both League One sides are keeping a close watch on the 22-year-old, valued at around the £500,000 mark.
Wright, contracted until 2021, is versatile and can play down the middle, out wide or as a number 10.
Sunderland have Charlie Wyke leading the attack against AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light, with Will Grigg on the bench.