Sunderland AFC's winners and losers: What the transfer window closure means for these 9 players
Sunderland have had a hectic summer – with big earners Lee Cattermole, Bryan Oviedo and Donald Love and Adam Matthews making way for fresh blood.
By James Copley
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 09:17
George Dobson, Jordan Willis, Laurens De Bock and Marc McNulty are just some of the names Jack Ross has signed to try and bolster his squad as the Black Cats target promotion back to the Championship at the second attempt.
Here, we round-up the figures – including incoming and outgoing players - who have won and lost as a result of the Black Cats’ transfer business. Scroll down and click through the pages to see our Sunderland AFC summer window winners and losers.