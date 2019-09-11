Sunderland AFC v Washington FC LIVE: Team news, match updates and analysis from Durham Challenge Cup tie
A youthful Sunderland AFC side will enter the Durham Challenge Cup this evening – and we’ll have LIVE updates from their tie with Washington
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019, 18:30
Elliott Dickman’s side will face the Northern League outfit in the competition, which the Black Cats enter on an annual basis. But with some key players missing from the under-23 side, it could be a tricky test for the Wearsiders. Refresh the page and scroll down for the latest team news, updates and analysis from the clash at New Ferens Park: