Sunderland AFC v Southend United LIVE: Early team news plus all the build-up from Stadium of Light clash
Sunderland host Southend United at the Stadium of Light this afternoon aiming to kick-start their promotion push – and we’ve got it covered.
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 12:00 pm
The Black Cats are looking to bounce back from the defeat to Shrewsbury Town last weekend, that was followed up with the Carabao Cup penalty shootout defeat to Oxford United in midweek.
Sunderland, who sit 8th in League One, host second-bottom Southend, who have only won one game all season and now have former Newcastle United defender Sol Campbell in charge.
We’ll have the latest team news, analysis and reaction over on our live blog throughout the afternoon.
Simply click refresh and scroll down for the latest from the Stadium of Light.