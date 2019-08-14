Sunderland AFC v Portsmouth: TV details, team news, referee and ticket information ahead of League One clash
Sunderland take on Portsmouth in League One this weekend, looking to seal their first league win of the campaign.
The clash at the Stadium of Light will be the first time the two sides have met this season, having faced-off on five separate occasions last term.
Here’s everything you need to know about the meeting between the two promotion favourites:
When will Sunderland v Portsmouth take place and when is the kick-off time?
The game will take place on Saturday, August 17 with a kick-off time of 12:30pm.
Will Sunderland v Portsmouth be on TV?
Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Football HD will be showing the game.
Coverage will start at Noon ahead of the 12:30pm kick-off.
The game will also be able to be watched on Sky Sports’ mobile app and via Now TV.
What is the latest Sunderland and Portsmouth team news?
Sunderland are set to be without first-team trio Glenn Loovens, Ethan Robson and Duncan Watmore who remain on the treatment table.
Denver Hume and Dylan McGeouch could return after missing the midweek win over Accrington Stanley.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
Portsmouth remain without summer signing Ryan Williams, with the winger still making his way up to full fitness.
Ross McCrorie and John Marquis, who have both missed games in recent weeks, are set to be available for selection at the Stadium of Light.
Who is the referee for Sunderland v Portsmouth?The EFL are yet to confirm the referee appointment for this game.
What are the odds for Sunderland v Portsmouth?
Sunderland are slight favourites for the game with the bookmakers, with the Black Cats able to be backed at 11/8 to claim victory.
Portsmouth are priced at 21/10, while the draw is at 2/1.
Charlie Wyke, Will Grigg, Marc McNulty and John Marquis are joint favourites to open the scoring at 9/2.
Are tickets still available for Sunderland v Portsmouth?
Yes. Tickets remain available for Sunderland v Portsmouth.
Tickets are priced from £22 for adults, £17 for over-65s, £12 for under-22s and £7 for under-16s.
Supporters must have a previous purchase history to purchase tickets for this fixture, with tickets available online, over the phone or in person.