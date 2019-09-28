Sunderland AFC v MK Dons LIVE: Takeover updates plus team news from League One clash
Sunderland AFC host MK Dons at the Stadium of Light this afternoon – and we’ve got it covered.
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 12:00 pm
The Black Cats are aiming to get back to winning ways in League One following disappointing back-to-back 1-1 draws against Rotherham United and Bolton Wanderers.
Sunderland go into the game on the back of the morale-boosting 1-0 win over Premier League Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.
Jack Ross came under fire from sections of the away support at Bolton and he will be aiming for three points on home soil to relieve some pressure.
