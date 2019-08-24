Sunderland AFC v AFC Wimbledon LIVE: Team news, transfer and takeover latest as American investors close in on deal
Sunderland host AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light in League One this afternoon – and we’ve got it covered.
We’ll have all the build-up, team news, action, reaction and analysis from the League One clash, with Sunderland looking to impress as new American investors close in on a deal to take a controlling stake of the club.
Richard Mennear, Phil Smith and Mark Donnelly are at the Stadium of Light for us, with Frank Reid taking the best of the fan and action pictures.
Sunderland are looking to make it four straight wins following victories over Accrington Stanley, Portsmouth and Rochdale in recent weeks in league and cup.
