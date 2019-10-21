Phil Parkinson

Sunderland AFC U23 player ratings: Who impressed Phil Parkinson in the defeat to Newcastle?

Sunderland AFC under-23s lost out to Newcastle Untied in the mini Wear-Tyne derby – but which youngsters took their chance to impress the watching Phil Parkinson?

By Mark Donnelly
Monday, 21st October 2019, 9:23 pm
Updated Monday, 21st October 2019, 9:32 pm

The newly-appointed boss was in the stands at Eppleton CW as goals from Luke Charman and Victor Fernandez sentenced the Black Cats to defeat. But how did the individuals in Elliot Dickman’s squad perform? We’ve dished out our player ratings from the Premier League 2 clash – scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled for Sunderland’s second string:

1. Anthony Patterson

Little he could do about either goal and, other than a shaky moment when clearing a second half cross, dealt well with most of Newcastle's threats. 6

2. Jack Bainbridge

An imperious performance at the back, particularly in the second half, as he won everything in the air and made some crucial blocks - including one to stop a near-certain goal. An excellent performance. 7

3. Kane Evans

Struggled to get forward as Newcastle pinned the Black Cats back, the young full-back defied his years to put in a mature performance. 6

4. Brandon Taylor

Saw red in the first half in an incident that changed the game. Could have few complaints about the dismissal. 4

