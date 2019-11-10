Scroll down to see how Sunderland U23s rated in defeat.

Sunderland U23s were unlucky to fall to defeat in the Premier League Cup after a spirited showing against top dvision Liverpool U23s at Eppleton CW this afternoon.

By James Copley
Sunday, 10th November 2019, 4:11 pm

Benji Kimpioka gave the hosts a second-half lead but an own goal from Michael Collins and a dubious penalty dispatched by Rhian Brewster handed the visitors three points in Group F.

Our man James Copley was at Hetton to watch Sunderland’s impressive performance and dished out some high ratings.

1. Anthony Patterson - 9

Stellar performance from the young 'keeper. Patterson's kicking a real positive, and he was strong in the air under a Liverpool onslaught. Pulled off a couple of top saves in the first half and another three in the second. Nearly saved the winning penalty, too!

2. Bali Mumba - 7

Comfortable on the ball at right-back but was pinned back by Liverpool’s pressing play. Looks to be growing as a defender.

3. Owen Gamble - 7

Made some heroic blocks and tackles but managed to pick up a silly booking in the process. A Decent showing.

4. Adrias Edmundsson - 8

A colossus in the air and looks comfortable and strong on the ball.

