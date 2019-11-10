Sunderland AFC U23 player ratings: Find out who scored a NINE in defeat to Liverpool U23s in Premier League Cup
Sunderland U23s were unlucky to fall to defeat in the Premier League Cup after a spirited showing against top dvision Liverpool U23s at Eppleton CW this afternoon.
Sunday, 10th November 2019, 4:11 pm
Benji Kimpioka gave the hosts a second-half lead but an own goal from Michael Collins and a dubious penalty dispatched by Rhian Brewster handed the visitors three points in Group F.
Our man James Copley was at Hetton to watch Sunderland’s impressive performance and dished out some high ratings.
