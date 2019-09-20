Sunderland AFC U18s hit with injury crisis ahead of crucial Newcastle United clash
Sunderland’s under-18 side will be without SIX key players when they face Newcastle United this weekend.
The young Black Cats will be looking to bounce back from a 10-0 defeat to Everton last weekend when they face their bitter rivals at the Academy of Light (Saturday, 11am) – but coach Paul Bryson will be without SIX key players.
Tom Smith, Harry Ord, Ryan Gooch, Patrick Almond and Liam Miller are all injured while Jack Newman is on international duty.
Bryson, though, is still hopeful of seeing a response from his squad.
“We’re at home and it’s a great opportunity for us to pick up points,” he said, speaking to safc.com.
“I am looking for a massive, massive response from the players and I can’t stress that enough.
“Newcastle are a good side with some excellent players, they’ll be very well organised and a tough nut to crack, but we have to give it our best shot.”