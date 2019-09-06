Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Takeover latest plus ex-striker mulling over League One move
The takeover of Sunderland AFC is ongoing with hopes a deal can be struck very soon.
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 19:28
A group of American investors are looking to take a controlling stake in the Black Cats, with Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven remaining involved in the day-to-day running of the club. We’ll have the latest updates on our live blog.
Sunderland are without a game this weekend after the home game against Burton Albion was postponed due to international call-ups. The Black Cats are next in action away to Accrington Stanley next weekend. Simply click refresh and scroll down for updates.